WealthStone Inc. Grows Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,549,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HSBC by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

