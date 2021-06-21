Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. 53,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

