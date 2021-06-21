$1.36 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $8.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,869.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,898 shares of company stock worth $5,860,374. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.21. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,520. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 448.60 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

