iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lowered by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 5.4% of WealthStone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $237.65. 13,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,742. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $166.12 and a twelve month high of $239.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.55.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.