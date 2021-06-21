Polkadot (DOT) One Day Volume Hits $2.14 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $17.12 billion and $2.14 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $17.94 or 0.00054462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00122703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00163449 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,885.95 or 0.99818889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.40 or 0.00930016 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,084,746,174 coins and its circulating supply is 954,022,018 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

