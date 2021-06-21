Neutrino Dollar Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.23 or 0.00625979 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000501 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

