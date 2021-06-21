Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 771.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. 784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $800.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199,843 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Univest Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 427.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 359,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

