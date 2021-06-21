PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $65.13 million and approximately $424,460.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00057648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.00698814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00042894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00081271 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 677,298,284 coins and its circulating supply is 216,510,717 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

