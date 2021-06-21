DDKoin Price Tops $0.55 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001677 BTC on exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $944,979.30 and $17,828.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016382 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

