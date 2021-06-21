3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,458. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

