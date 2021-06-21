Abbrea Capital LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $130.16. 130,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

