Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $31.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,433.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,332.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

