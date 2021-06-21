Blackcrane Capital LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 3.6% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,094. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.70. The company has a market capitalization of $567.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

