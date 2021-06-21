Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.7% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $33.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,435.24. 38,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,455.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,332.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

