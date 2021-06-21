Frisch Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 488.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.11. 280,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,366,094. The company has a market cap of $571.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.