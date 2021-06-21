Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after purchasing an additional 844,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,778,000 after purchasing an additional 227,200 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,817,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 81,318 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,038,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 245,391 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,355. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.