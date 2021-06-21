Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Increased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,060,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $68,928,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $102.51. 74,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.05. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

