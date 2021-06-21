Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 8,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,782,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The firm has a market cap of $707.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.87.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Curis by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 499,636 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Curis by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Curis by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 225,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

