Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 595 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.65. 553,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,866,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

