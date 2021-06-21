3D L Capital Management LLC Takes $356,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.83. 72,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $70.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.