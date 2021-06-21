Noku Price Tops $0.19 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Noku has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $5,779.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Noku has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00057527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.48 or 0.00700830 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00042968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00081320 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

