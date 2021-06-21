Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.87.

LUN stock traded down C$1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.99. 2,690,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,548. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.080881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

