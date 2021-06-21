3D L Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

