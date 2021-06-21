3D L Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 144,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 80,451 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

