WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHF. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $164,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $288,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,103. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $312.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

