Brokerages Set Linde plc (ETR:LIN) PT at €258.71

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €258.71 ($304.36).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

LIN stock traded down €2.15 ($2.53) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €238.70 ($280.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Linde has a twelve month low of €180.00 ($211.76) and a twelve month high of €250.65 ($294.88). The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion and a PE ratio of 51.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €242.69.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

