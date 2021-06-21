Shard Price Tops $0.26 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shard has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

