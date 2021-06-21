Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $224.49. 17,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.