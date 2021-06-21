Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

TM17 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Investec upgraded Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

TM17 stock traded down GBX 28.60 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 674.40 ($8.81). The company had a trading volume of 85,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of £886.65 million and a P/E ratio of 41.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 720.94. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.