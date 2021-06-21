Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,364. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

