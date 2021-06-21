American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.86.

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities cut their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

APEI traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $551.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

