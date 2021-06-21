Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,593 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Aptiv makes up about 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after buying an additional 613,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $79,548,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $3.20 on Monday, hitting $150.47. 9,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,915. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $73.36 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.83. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

