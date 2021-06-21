Forefront Analytics LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.89. 112,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707,406. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.22. The company has a market capitalization of $431.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

