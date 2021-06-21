Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

MA stock traded up $7.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.96. 91,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,774. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

