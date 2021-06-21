Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.69. 25,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,819. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $158.13 and a 12-month high of $237.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.