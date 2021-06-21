Impala Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 234.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,140 shares during the period. Hess accounts for about 2.3% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $35,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HES shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

NYSE HES traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.78. 5,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $90.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.