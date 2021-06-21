IMA Wealth Inc. Has $468,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $342.60 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $237.35 and a twelve month high of $346.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.50.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

