VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.23. VectivBio shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 887 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on VECT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

