DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Up to $29.08

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $29.99. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 539 shares.

DXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $601.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

