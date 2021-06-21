Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.28

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 1104631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.93.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

