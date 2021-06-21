Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.65

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.65 and last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 302189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQX. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.66.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 38.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.