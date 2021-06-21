Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Down 3.6%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 359,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $678.03 million, a PE ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Sohu.com by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sohu.com by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

