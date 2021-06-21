American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Has $611,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 86,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,390. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

