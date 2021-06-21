American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $20.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $899.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,697. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $840.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.