Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 16,485 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,485 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 14.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

SLRC traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,556. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

