Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 4,310 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.12. 117,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

