GM Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of MO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.10. 115,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,260,084. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

