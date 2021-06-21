Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

