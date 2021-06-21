Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 380,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,889. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

