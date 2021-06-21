Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,955 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,048. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

